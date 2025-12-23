In this week’s episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Topics covered include:

Is the Venezuela invasion imminent?

Tucker Carlson claims he called Trump and warned him not to invade. And...who really cares?

Nikki Minaj shames MAGA influencers at Turning Point’s America Fest.

Proof of massive election fraud emerges in Georgia - 315,000 improper ballots counted in heavily Democrat Fulton County.

Rubio fires heads of 29 U.S. international embassies

Trump/Burgum halt all 5 massive offshore wind projects under construction.

Bari Weiss making signification changes at CBS News now.

Paramount ups its offer in big to take over Warner Bros.

Crazy new polls show a polling industry which is utterly useless and probably corrupt.

Trump names LA governor Jeff Landry as special enjoy to...Greenland??? LOL.

And more!

Enjoy the show.

That is all.