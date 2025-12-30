In this week’s episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Share

As a reminder, the show is now livestreamed on Youtube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:15 CT on Mondays and at 3:30 CT on Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 16-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.

Topics covered include:

Fraud scandal keeps expanding in Minnesota - will Walz be held accountable?

Similar schemes now popping up on other states, including Massachusetts, Maryland, Washington, Illinois, California, Michigan, Ohio, and even Texas.

Soon, there will be investigations ongoing in every Blue state and some Red states.

Kalshi and Polymarket both taking wagers on whether Walz will be indicted by the end of 2026.

Amazing statistic: Minnesota is home to more than 42,000 NGOs which feed off of the state budget and federal grant dollars. NGOs are destroying our country.

Trump/Zelensky Meeting generates little progress - Ukraine and Russia are still far apart as the 4-year anniversary of the war approaches.

Some conservative influencers claim the statute of limitations to prosecute the Jan.6 committee members and other Biden-era wrongdoers expires next week. This is false for a number of legal reasons. In reality, the statute hasn’t even begun to run on this wide-ranging conspiracy.

Trump implies US attacked a Venezuelan drug export terminal during meeting with Netanyahu.

The entire final season plot of “Stranger Things” boils down to a gay character admitting “I don’t like girls.” So incredibly tiresome, yet also totally predictable.

And more!