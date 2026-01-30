In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

the show is now livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 15-minute mark

Topics Covered Include:

FBI/DOJ raid on Fulton County election HQ

What does it mean? What to expect next? I will come with the details.

Is this related to Venezuela? Answer: You bet it is.

Tommy Tubberville yesterday: “Dozens” of members of congress there as a result of stolen elections.

Was the 2020 presidential election really stolen? Hell yes, it was.

What happens if DOJ can prove it in Georgia? Answer: They’ll have to prove it in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to get Trump over the top.

What difference would that make? Answer: It would prove the Biden presidency was, as I have contended from Day 1, illegitimate.

Minnesota: Tom Homan says he wants to “drawdown” the number of ICE/CBP officers in the state. Is that a surrender?

The answer is “NO.” Homan also says a drawdown depends on the level of cooperation he gets from Minnesota officials.

Will Walz, Frey, and AG Keith Ellison really cooperate? Not likely.

Walz says “I will never seek elected office again.“ Is this a deal he’s made with Trump to avoid fraud prosecution? Could be.

Trump forces Thune to negotiate separately with Dems on DHS funding to try to avoid a government shutdown. Will he succeed? Answer: Doubtful, because Dems have no motive to concede anything unless polling data changes.

Speaking of polling, Rasmussen shows Trump approval at a very robust 47%.

Was the “attack” on Ilhan Omar staged? Magic 8-ball says “most likely.”

And more!

Enjoy the show.