In this week’s Thursday episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Topics covered include:

ICE shooting in Minnesota - the Democrat party’s pagan sacrifice to its god of chaos.

Walz, Frey do everything they can to foment street violence.

Another year of riots in the cards?

Will Minneapolis burn again?

How many more must die before the scumbag Dems tone down the rhetoric?

Trump considering offering to pay Greenlanders to secede from Denmark.

Could an invasion of Greenland be in the cards?

Trump proposes increasing the Defense budget by 50%, i.e., 500 billion.

Everyone needs to calm down - Trump begins every negotiation by making an outrageous demand. This is one of those.

Almost unnoticed by the media: Trump says he had a great call with Colombian commie dictator Gustavo Petro. Did the little commie just blink? This situation bears watching.

Latest on Venezuela: Chris Wright says he’s had “tremendous” interest from US companies wanting to get in on the Venezuela rebuild. Specifically mentions Exxon and Conoco.

Company execs meeting with Trump/Wright/Rubio at the White House on Friday. Lots of news will come out of that meeting.

How long will it take Cuba’s government to collapse now that its supply of cheap Venezuelan oil has been cut off? Answer: Not long.

Former House Democrat leader Steny Hoyer is retiring. Not a big surprise: He’s 86, has been in congress since 1981. Holy crap.

That is all.