Campaign Update by David Blackmon

D Trahan
13h

There’s a lot of rhetoric surrounding the SAVE Act, especially the claim that it would “disenfranchise” married women because their married name is not on their birth certificate.

That argument ignores how identity documentation actually works.

A birth certificate is a historical record. It does not change when someone marries. A legal name change is documented with a marriage certificate or court order. That’s how name changes have always been handled for passports, Social Security records, bank accounts, and driver’s licenses. Certified copies are obtainable through state vital records offices.

Anyone who already holds a REAL ID - compliant driver’s license has gone through a federally standardized identity verification process under the REAL ID Act. In most states that requires: (1) A certified birth certificate, passport, or naturalization document (2) Proof of Social Security number (3) Two separate proofs of residency such as a utility bill, lease, mortgage, or bank statement (4) Certified documentation of any legal name change (5) In-person presentation of original or certified documents

Those are not minor requirements. They are substantial and already widely met.

Residency verification for voting is also not new. Voting has always been tied to a physical precinct. Establishing address through utility bills, leases, tax records, or other official documents has been standard practice for decades.

Lets get to the real sticking point that the Dems are not talking about and the Republicans have done a terrible job of using as the central counter argument. The central policy change in the SAVE Act is not about name changes or residency. The primary difference is the method of proving citizenship. Current federal registration relies largely on attestation under penalty of perjury. The SAVE Act would require documentary proof of citizenship at the time of registration rather than self-attestation.

Whether one supports or opposes that shift is a legitimate policy debate. But suggesting that millions of citizens cannot document their identity or legal name, despite already navigating similar requirements for REAL ID, air travel, employment verification, and financial systems, does not reflect how identification systems actually function today.

