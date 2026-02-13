Photo shows the U.S. House of Representatives voting machines requiring Voter ID to vote.

In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Topics Covered Include:

Every House Democrat but one voted against the SAVE Act and national voter ID today.

Members use voting machines to record their votes. Those machines require them to insert a photo ID card into the machine. You can’t make this stuff up.

Republicans have 48 co-sponsors for the bill in the Senate.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee says they will have 50 or 51 co-sponsors by tomorrow.

But Majority Leader John Thune told Fox News he will not alter the filibuster rule to pass the bill, which means it is likely dead in the Senate.

Celebrate! Trump rescinded the EPA Endangerment Finding today!

Even the Washington Post endorses the move.

Enviros will sue, but it will be upheld by the courts.

HUGE win for the economy and ordinary Americans.

AI is coming faster than we think and already impacting American jobs.

AI can either become a blessing or an existential threat.

America is in a feverish race with China to dominate the AI tech market.

El Paso airport’s strange closure blamed on military use of a laser weapon to bring down Cartel drones.

Problem is lack of communication between the FAA and the Pentagon. That must be corrected. This is ridiculous.

And more!

Enjoy the show.