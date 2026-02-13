Tales of the Idiocracy - 2.13.2026: House Dems Use Voter ID to Vote Against Voter ID
Photo shows the U.S. House of Representatives voting machines requiring Voter ID to vote.
In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.
Topics Covered Include:
Every House Democrat but one voted against the SAVE Act and national voter ID today.
Members use voting machines to record their votes. Those machines require them to insert a photo ID card into the machine. You can’t make this stuff up.
Republicans have 48 co-sponsors for the bill in the Senate.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee says they will have 50 or 51 co-sponsors by tomorrow.
But Majority Leader John Thune told Fox News he will not alter the filibuster rule to pass the bill, which means it is likely dead in the Senate.
Celebrate! Trump rescinded the EPA Endangerment Finding today!
Even the Washington Post endorses the move.
Enviros will sue, but it will be upheld by the courts.
HUGE win for the economy and ordinary Americans.
AI is coming faster than we think and already impacting American jobs.
AI can either become a blessing or an existential threat.
America is in a feverish race with China to dominate the AI tech market.
El Paso airport’s strange closure blamed on military use of a laser weapon to bring down Cartel drones.
Problem is lack of communication between the FAA and the Pentagon. That must be corrected. This is ridiculous.
And more!
There’s a lot of rhetoric surrounding the SAVE Act, especially the claim that it would “disenfranchise” married women because their married name is not on their birth certificate.
That argument ignores how identity documentation actually works.
A birth certificate is a historical record. It does not change when someone marries. A legal name change is documented with a marriage certificate or court order. That’s how name changes have always been handled for passports, Social Security records, bank accounts, and driver’s licenses. Certified copies are obtainable through state vital records offices.
Anyone who already holds a REAL ID - compliant driver’s license has gone through a federally standardized identity verification process under the REAL ID Act. In most states that requires: (1) A certified birth certificate, passport, or naturalization document (2) Proof of Social Security number (3) Two separate proofs of residency such as a utility bill, lease, mortgage, or bank statement (4) Certified documentation of any legal name change (5) In-person presentation of original or certified documents
Those are not minor requirements. They are substantial and already widely met.
Residency verification for voting is also not new. Voting has always been tied to a physical precinct. Establishing address through utility bills, leases, tax records, or other official documents has been standard practice for decades.
Lets get to the real sticking point that the Dems are not talking about and the Republicans have done a terrible job of using as the central counter argument. The central policy change in the SAVE Act is not about name changes or residency. The primary difference is the method of proving citizenship. Current federal registration relies largely on attestation under penalty of perjury. The SAVE Act would require documentary proof of citizenship at the time of registration rather than self-attestation.
Whether one supports or opposes that shift is a legitimate policy debate. But suggesting that millions of citizens cannot document their identity or legal name, despite already navigating similar requirements for REAL ID, air travel, employment verification, and financial systems, does not reflect how identification systems actually function today.