In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 15-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark

Topics Covered Include:

RIP Robert Duvall

Marco Rubio’s amazing speech in Munich - what it all means, and did Europe get the message?

A parade of Democrat pissants swarm the same event, embarrass themselves on the global stage.

AOC thinks Venezuela is in the Southern Hemisphere.

AOC stutters like Joe Biden when asked a simple question about Taiwan.

Gretchen Whitmer hilariously admits AOC knows more about foreign policy than she does.

Gavin Newsom makes an unconstitutional deal to help fund Ukraine’s war effort, rails about climate change.

New TIPP poll shows Kamala Harris leading Newsom for 2028 nomination by a huge 38-13 margin.

Newsom’s international exploits over the past few months have done tremendous damage to his standing.

Pima County sheriff says it “could take years” to catch Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers. I don’t think I can take that much more of this wall-to-wall coverage.

The kidnapping has served as an amazingly effective distraction from the Epstein files.

What should Trump do about Howard Lutnick?

How long will this government shutdown last?

Will the Republicans get the SAVE ACT Passed?

And more!

Enjoy the show.