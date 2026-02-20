In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:15 CT on Mondays and at 3:30 CT on Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 15-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Ex-Prince Andrew arrested, charged with leaking state secrets while serving as UK trade envoy. Just a coincidence that it happens just as the Epstein files have been released? Please.

Andrew is the first British royal to be arrested in more than 400 years. Amazing.

King Charles I was arrested and executed in 1646 after suffering a loss to Scottish force during the English Civil Wars.

Honestly, isn’t it long past time for this garbage Windsor family (and all the other garbage royal families of Europe) to be run out of the damn country?

Why do Brits continues to allow these human scum to leach off of them?

Keir Starmer says UK won’t let the US use its bases for strikes on Iran. Can’t wait to see how Trump responds.

Rumors swirling that the US/Israel could strike Iran this weekend, but we’ve heard it all before. When will we all learn that it will happen when and if Trump decides it will happen, and not before?

How the Democrat party is trying to steal the Texas Senate primary from Jasmine Crockett.

The whole Talarico/Colbert controversy is a pay-for-play hoax.

Islamic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar wants to abolish the Department of Homeland Security, which was created in the wake of 9/11, when Islamists killed almost 3,000 Americans. What is wrong with this picture?

Chicago Bears on the verge of leaving Chi-town for Indiana.

And more!

Enjoy the show.