In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Topics Covered Include:

Carnage at the Washington Post - 1/3rd of staff laid off in major reorg.

Do we care? Nope.

Should we care? Nope.

What happens next?

ChiCom biolab in Vegas. Yikes.

Just a mile from Nellis AFB.

Was apparently in operation for at least 2 years.

Will John Thune let the Senate vote on the SAVE Act? Good question - nobody knows.

Media maintains a blackout on heinous Epstein revelations swirling around Bill Gates. Will there be any price to pay?

Nancy Mace demands Gates be subpoenaed to testify to House Oversight Committee.

Speaking of Epstein - what about the Clintons?

Ellen DeGeneres swore she’d never return to America just a year ago.

She just bought a $27 million home on “stolen lands” in California. Hooboy.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother kidnapped - if you want to talk about it. Probably a cartel did it - they do it all the time in Mexico, and Tucson is less than 100 miles from the border.

Kamala Harris now far ahead of Gavin Newsom for Democrat 2028 nomination. You can’t make it up.

Mickey Lolich dead at 85. Famous quote: “I didn’t pitch with my belly.”

And more!

