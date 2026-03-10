In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Share

As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:15 CT on Mondays and at 3:30 CT on Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 15-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.

Topics Covered Include:

The latest on the Iran conflict - is it already winding down?

Oil briefly tops $100, drops rapidly back at signs the market is not being impacted as badly as expected

G7 proposal to drain 400 million from strategic oil reserves rejected, but the market was well oversupplied before the conflict began

Big Problem for the US SPR: Biden decimated it for political purposes and we don’t have a lot to spare now

Israel bombing Iranian oil infrastructure - not a wise move for many reasons

Where will prices go from here?

FBI seizes election records in Marciopa County, AZ in election fraud investigation

Will anything come of it?

Media omits the fact that NYCity bombers are pro-Hamas radicals

New ayatolla - son of the dead ayatollah - lived in a $50 million mansion on London’s “Billionaires Row” for the last decade

How long will he last?

Trump decimates erratic, antisemitic Tucker Carlson - Not MAGA

Is Tucker having a drug relapse?

Terrorist bombing in New York City

And more!

Enjoy the show.

That is all.