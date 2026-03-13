In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:15 CT on Mondays and at 3:30 CT on Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 15-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Iranian terror cells seem to be activating all over the country today - one incident in Michigan synagogue, one at Old Dominion University.

Those follow multiple incidents in New York City in recent days.

CNN’s Abby Phillip caught lying about the attempted bombing near Gracie Mansion, issues half-assed non-apology apology. No one is satisfied.

It’s the media pattern - huge lies, tiny retractions - which led Rush Limbaugh to label them the “Drive-by Media.”

The Ellisons and Bari Weiss can’t get into that sh*tshow soon enough.

Trump’s SPR release tells me the White House is now planning for an extended conflict in Iran. No other way to read this one.

Is Iran’s new ayatollah already dead?

Majority Leader Thune commits to bringing SAVE Act to the floor next week for “extended talking filibuster.” But reports are that he will allow Republicans to simply make a cloture motion at the end of the week that will end up requiring a 60-vote approval for the bill.

It’s a classic RINO bit of Kabuki Theater.

If President Trump endorses Cornyn after this bit of BS, I am going to be EXTREEEEEMELY pissed.

Paxton leading Cornyn both in the GOP runoff and against Democrat James Talarico. There is no good reason to force him out of the race.

Government panic over disappearance of Air Force General Neil McCasland, former commander at Wright Patterson AFB, which has long been connected to the Rosland, NM UFO incident in 1947, and other UFO legends.

Wright Patterson has also been home to the Pentagon’s advanced space weapons R&D program.

McCasland disappeared 11 days ago from his Albuquerque home in a scenario eerily similar to that of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping. Weird.

Another major study finds that drinking lots of morning coffee protects your brain from Alzheimers, other problems. I might live to 100!

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.