Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
2h

Larry Kudlow has been pushing for supporting Cornyn! How can he not "read" the room"? I sent him a message on X... asking what is he thinking. I doubt I'll hear back but MAYBE he will think.

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