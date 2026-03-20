In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:15 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 15-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Rand Paul has silly exchange with MarkWayne Mullin at Mullin’s confirmation hearing. Both behaved like children.

Democrats continue to resist the SAVE Act, even John Fetterman.

Will opposing an 80/20 issue they’re on the wrong side of hurt them?

Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins actually voted the right way in the first procedural vote on the bill.

Wall Street Journal finally catches onto the fact that the U.S. is going to seize control of Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz for good.

Qatar now says 20% of its LNG exports will be offline for 3-5 years! What this means for Europe and Asia. And for the U.S. LNG industry.

Qatar cancels contracts to supply Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China as a result of damage.

Why is the international Brent oil price $15 higher now than the U.S. WTI price? Answer: U.S. Energy Security.

New poll shows Trump now with 100% approval among MAGA voters. So much for that vaunted split in his base of support.

Gavin Newsom’s $115 million Butterfly Bridge to Nowhere.

Texas Dem Senate nominee James Talarico says we have to all give up meat to fight climate change.

Here’s the kicker: He said it while speaking in a Texas BBQ joint and wearing a COVID mask. Amazing.

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.