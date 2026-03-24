In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:15 CT on Mondays and at 3:30 CT on Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 25-minute mark (because David was having technical issues) of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Trump’s Truth post rocks the markets.

But are negotiations really happening? Apparently, yes.

This is classic Trump - never let the enemy get comfortable, never let them know what he is thinking.

The conflict might end soon (the also might not), but the energy impacts will be longlasting.

Impacts will hit Europe and Asia far worse than the United States.

Congress is back - will SAVE Act go anywhere?

Trump offers deal to give a little on ICE funding but only if Dems agree to enact the SAVE Act.

How extensive is Democrat voter fraud? Sheriff Chad Bianco in Riverside, CA says 45,800 more ballots were counted in the last election there than were actually cast. In a SINGLE COUNTY.

Trump deploys ICE personnel to airports as security lines run out terminal doors into parking garages.

Another major blackout hits Cuba on Sunday - how long can they endure this?

Russian tanker ship headed for Cuba - will the U.S. allow it through?

March Madness Talk!

Baseball talk!

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.