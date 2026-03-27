Tales of the Idiocracy - 3.27.2026: Polls, Celebrity Encounters, Annoying Fox Hosts, Baseball, Basketball, and More!
In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.
As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:15 CT on Mondays and at 3:30 CT on Thursdays.
Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark (because David was having technical issues) of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.
Topics Covered Include:
The gang recounts their encounters with celebrities, and boy there’s a bunch of them.
Iran conflict continues - Reading Trump’s comments and the developments in the past few days, don’t expect any ceasefire soon.
Kharg Island seems an obvious strategic objective, as does control of the Strait of Hormuz.
Gas prices are now up $1/gallon since the conflict began - will go higher from here.
JD Vance starting to lose favor to Rubio and DeSantis in the race for 2028 - several reasons why that’s happening.
Pete Buttigieg suddenly surging for no apparent reason in recent Democrat polls.
Ken Paxton has a solid 7-8 point lead over Cornyn in Texas runoff.
Don’t look now, but Hillary Clinton is headed to New Hampshire - is she gauging whether to run one more time in 2028?https://www.wmur.com/article/hillary-clinton-new-hampshire-2026/70853052
IOC bans Trans athletes from 2028 Olympics. Yay.
U.S. Intel agencies uncover Ukrainian plot to illegally launder $200 million into 2024 Biden/Harris campaigns.https://redstate.com/rusty-weiss/2026/03/26/whoa-nsa-intercepts-expose-ukraine-officials-discussing-laundering-us-tax-dollars-to-bidens-campaign-n2200653
“Evil” ICE agents save a boy’s life in TSA line at JFK Airport. https://redstate.com/bobhoge/2026/03/26/those-evil-ice-agents-are-at-it-again-this-time-saving-the-life-of-a-little-boy-in-a-tsa-line-n2200666
Jimmy Kimmel slammed for ridiculing MarkWayne Mullin as “just a plumber” in last night’s monologue. Mullin owns his own plumbing company, in addition to other ventures.
SAVE Act isn’t dead yet, but it’s on life support after today’s failed cloture vote.
Yankees rule in MLB opener!
Baseball, basketball talk.
And more!
Enjoy the show.
That is all.
“Celebrity stories”? Have one that’s actually good. Was year 2000 & was working @ an entertainment mag on the west side of L.A. We were on the lists for everything coming up: events, film screenings, etc., so we get an invite for the debut of Nespresso machine @ L’Ermitage Beverly Hills. So I go with a friend & we hit the open air rooftop bar for some libation & I get an elbow in the ribs, “That’s James Coburn over there in the corner!” So I look & sure enough it is: sitting there smoking a cigar held in a rheumatoid-arthritis wracked hand. “You should go talk to him.” A bit star struck - grew up watching his movies & he was always a fave - I hit the bar & slam a shot of Bourbon to calm my nerves. So I go over. Don’t remember exactly what I said but the name “Sam Peckinpah” & the title “Cross of Iron” came tumbling out. He gives me that trademark sh***-eating grin of his - reaches over - & pulls out the chair next to him, “Sit Down!”. After introductions we get into it & I sat there with him the entire night, about four or five hours; he bought rounds, I bought rounds, how the hell I ever made it home in one piece was only by God’s Grace. We talked about Peckinpah, the production of “Cross of Iron” itself, acting, movies, the state of the industry then (& he wasn’t happy about it). I realized the reason he asked - or rather directed me - to sit down was that he had a lot to say about the film “Cross of Iron” (1977) & wanted to say it. He felt it not only his but Peckinpah’s finest work & that it was severely under appreciated & under valued. He considered it in no small measure the “All Quiet on the Western Front” of World War II films. He was severely miffed @ the marketing wing of the distributor, saying they didn’t know how to market a film told from the German point of view but that Wolfgang Peterson’s “Das Boot” did it very successfully three years later. But the summer of ‘77 is when “Star Wars” came out & that pretty much buried everything.
He was One. Kool. Kat. No airs, no Hollywood BS, just a real man’s man & boy did he fill up a room.
One of the perks working for the mag is that I got to write profiles besides selling ad space. Planned to do a profile on him but then he got busy with the “Affliction” production he got the AA award for. So, introduced to his manager - the legendary Hilly Elkins - I did the profile on him instead & planned to do Coburn later. Unfortunately he passed away not long after. Hilly Elkins had two star clients their entire careers: James Coburn & Steve McQueen.
Not a bad talent roster there. “Cross of Iron” is on Amazon Prime & the description posted there does do it justice. IMHO best war film ever made & yes better than SPR; more believable story + the best use of tanks on film ever. Real Russian T-34’/85’s used. They’re like Velociraptors in “Jurassic Park”; watch the film & you’ll see what I mean.