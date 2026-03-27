In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:15 CT on Mondays and at 3:30 CT on Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark (because David was having technical issues) of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.

Topics Covered Include:

The gang recounts their encounters with celebrities, and boy there’s a bunch of them.

Iran conflict continues - Reading Trump’s comments and the developments in the past few days, don’t expect any ceasefire soon.

Kharg Island seems an obvious strategic objective, as does control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Gas prices are now up $1/gallon since the conflict began - will go higher from here.

JD Vance starting to lose favor to Rubio and DeSantis in the race for 2028 - several reasons why that’s happening.

Pete Buttigieg suddenly surging for no apparent reason in recent Democrat polls.

Ken Paxton has a solid 7-8 point lead over Cornyn in Texas runoff.

Don’t look now, but Hillary Clinton is headed to New Hampshire - is she gauging whether to run one more time in 2028?https://www.wmur.com/article/hillary-clinton-new-hampshire-2026/70853052

IOC bans Trans athletes from 2028 Olympics. Yay.

U.S. Intel agencies uncover Ukrainian plot to illegally launder $200 million into 2024 Biden/Harris campaigns.https://redstate.com/rusty-weiss/2026/03/26/whoa-nsa-intercepts-expose-ukraine-officials-discussing-laundering-us-tax-dollars-to-bidens-campaign-n2200653

“Evil” ICE agents save a boy’s life in TSA line at JFK Airport. https://redstate.com/bobhoge/2026/03/26/those-evil-ice-agents-are-at-it-again-this-time-saving-the-life-of-a-little-boy-in-a-tsa-line-n2200666

Jimmy Kimmel slammed for ridiculing MarkWayne Mullin as “just a plumber” in last night’s monologue. Mullin owns his own plumbing company, in addition to other ventures.

SAVE Act isn’t dead yet, but it’s on life support after today’s failed cloture vote.

Yankees rule in MLB opener!

Baseball, basketball talk.

And more!

Enjoy the show.

That is all.