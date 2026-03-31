In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:15 CT on Mondays and at 3:30 CT on Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark (because David was having technical issues) of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Communist, Iranian flags dominate “no Kings rallies”. In other news, water is still wet.

U.S. WTI crude price tops $100, will likely keep rising until Strait of Hormuz is reopened.

Marco Rubio tells G7 U.S. portion of the Conflict might end in 2 to 4 weeks.

Trump identifies Kharg Island as a strategic objective during FT interview.

But here’s the thing: Kharg Island is useless if the Strait of Hormuz is closed. That means getting control of the Strait is also almost certainly a strategic objective.

CBS reports hundreds of Army Rangers and Navy SEALs have now been deployed to the Middle East.

Are the days of sub-$3.00 gas prices over for good? They could be.

Trump allows Russian oil tanker into Cuba. Why I don’t think this means he’s given up the objective of regime change in Havana.

Lindsey Graham photographed roaming around alone in Disney World. What the hell?

Tiger Woods latest DUI arrest.

CNN reports that thieves in Europe stole 12 tons of KitKat bars over the weekend. I’ve have gone after the Reese’s peanut butter cups, personally.

Ken Paxton is now a huge Polymarket betting favorite over Cornyn: 79% to 21%.

Paxton also was a huge winner in the straw poll at CPAC over the weekend by about the same margin.

Best advice to President Trump: Just stay out of this race and let the Texas voters decide.

Yankees and Dodgers both on pace for 162-0 regular seasons - another World Series matchup coming?

And more!

Enjoy the show.

That is all.