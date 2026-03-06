In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Topics Covered Include:

War Powers resolution fails by 53-47 vote. Rand Paul voted with the Dems, John Fetterman voted with the Republicans. True to form

I’m thinking Fetterman’s Stroke must have destroyed the idiot and liar parts of Fetterman’s brain because he is the most honest and intelligent Dem in the Senate now.

Iran, Iran, and more Iran

Oil prices rise again - up 20% since Saturday. Already being reflected at the pump.

How much higher will they go?

US has pummeled Iran’s missile launch ability - the damage has been dramatic.

But Iran has thousands of drones which remain a threat.

Trump says he must help choose Iran’s next leader - getting bolder about assuming regime change.

Stock market beginning to panic over oil situation - Trump must find a solution soon or face punishment in the polls.

Gavin Newsom tries to blame California’s high gasoline prices on Trump. Yeah, that dog don’t hunt, Gavin.

Kristi Noem out at DHS - Markwayne Mullen in. This is a big deal.

John Fetterman immediately endorses Mullen and promises to vote to confirm him.

Trump is going to endorse John Cornyn in exchange for John Thune’s and Cornyn’s commitment to do a talking filibuster on the SAVE Act.

They just need to get Ken Paxton’s buy-in on the deal. Expect Paxton to get a job in the administration, too.

Ukraine attacked a Russian LNG tanker in the Mediterranean on Wednesday - a dangerous and reckless escalation that will infuriate many European and African nations.

Time to cut Ukraine off entirely.

And more!

