In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark (because David was having technical issues) of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Status of the Iran Conflict - no ceasefire, no reopening of the Straits, no deal with Iran in any real sense.

Negotiations on Saturday led by JD Vance. But who is he even negotiating with?

Iran say ayatollaha, Jr. is peachy fine and in charge, but that’s bullshit and everyone knows it.

Oil prices right back up near $100.

The longer this is allowed to linger the worse it will be for the global economy.

We have to remember that it isn’t just about oil: It’s about LNG, Fertilizer, Food, Helium and an array of other crucial commodities.

Crazy James Carville says Trump won’t be president in 2027. *sigh*

Florida Man arrested for threatening to murder Trump. What else is new? https://www.justice.gov/usao-mdfl/pr/plant-city-man-arrested-threatening-kill-president-united-states

Leftist tik-tokker says having a grass lawn is “racist and based in white supremacy.” Can’t make this stuff up.

Canada’s government adds to the whole “LGBTQ+” thing. Now it’s ““MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+”. I swear it’s real:

Gary Player drains a long, 25-ft. birdie putt at #1 at the Masters - he’s 90 years old.

Baseball talk.

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.