In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Tom Moore for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark (because David was having technical issues) of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Tom after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Trump blockades Strait of Hormuz, says expect gas prices to be “as high, or a little higher” than current level through November, at least. He isn’t wrong.

How is this blockade going to work? Good question.

How much higher can gas prices go? You don’t want to know.

The Blockade is an economy killer for China - which I think is actually Trump’s motivation.

Two tankers bound for China were actually turned around by the US Navy on Monday.

Meanwhile an armada of tankers now in the Gulf of America trying to get into US refineries to load up.

A friend in Galveston told me Saturday he was able to count 50 tankers on the horizon waiting to get passage into the Houston Ship Channel to load up at one of the half-dozen refineries there.

Democrats run Swalwell out of the race due to his sexual perversion.

Why now? We’ve all known Swalwell is a sexual deviant for years now.

My big question: Why aren’t Dems demanding Swalwell resign his congressional seat?

Second big question: Why aren’t they doing the same with Adam Schiff, Swalwell’s running buddy?

Rumors also abounding about AZ Senator Ruben Gallego. What about him?

Are the Dems rigging the process for Tom Steyer, or are the going to try to get Katie Porter installed in the California governor’s office?

Trump goes after Pope Leo - is he justified? I think so, yeah.

Tulsi Gabbard releases documents proving that Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi and other key Dems knew the CIA whistleblower - Eric Ciaramella - who supposedly instigated the original Trump impeachment was a liar.

Ciaramella actually recanted his accusation prior to the impeachment proceedings, and the Dems simply ignored him.

People need to go to prison for this crap.

Amazing Masters Tournament finish.

Yankees have lost 5 straight - now Greg has reason to panic!

And more!

Enjoy the show!

That is all.