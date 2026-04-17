In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his co-host Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark (because David was having technical issues) of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Tom after that.

Topics Covered Include:

U.S. blockade has now turned around 13 ships according to Gen. Dan Caine.

It’s working - traffic is also slowly increasing through the Strait.

Meanwhile, Massive backup at the Panama Canal east entrance as oil and LNG tankers queue up for passage:

Oil prices have moderated a little in recent days, but the magnitude of the shortages of oil and LNG is only now starting to have severe impacts around the world.

S&P 500, NASDAQ hit all-time highs despite oil prices. Shows the strength of the U.S. economy. Things are not so rosy in Europe, where they’re about to run out of jet fuel, according to the IEA. https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/16/europe-jet-fuel-shortage-6-weeks-iea.html

Jet fuel is a very specific middle distillate blend which requires specific grades of oil as a feedstock. There is no viable substitute for it.

Meanwhile, in Australia, one of its two remaining oil refineries is burning.

This comes as the country is already about to run out of diesel fuel. It has maybe a month’s stock remaining, and is now almost entirely dependent on imports, which it used to get from the middle East. Holy crap.

India has had to shutdown 16 fertilizer plants due to shortages of urrea feedstock from the Persian Gulf. Philippines, Indonesia and other countries are implementing work-at-home and rationing for gas and diesel.

Meanwhile, Iran is actually observing the ceasefire, and has done so since Trump announced the blockade. Odd, that. New poll in CA governor’s race shows the two Republicans - Hilton and Bianco - still running 1-2 in the jungle primary. Steyer’s close behind, but not in the top 2.

Dems might have to force more of their own out of this race in order to properly rig it. New poll shows devout Catholics hold strong approval - 58% - for Trump even after his dustup with Pope Leo.

Trump facilitates peace deal between Israel and Lebanon/Hezbollah. https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116415122630904602

Sure will be interesting to see how long that one holds.

Enjoy the show!

That is all.