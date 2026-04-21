In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his co-hosts Pamela DuBuque and Tom Moore for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark (because David was having technical issues) of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Iran situation - who to believe?

Trump says a deal is at hand, Iran says they aren’t even negotiating. So much propaganda from all sides. Very tiresome.

Today is the first day since March 1 in which ZERO ships transited the Strait of Hormuz.

Biggest problem: Nobody’s really in charge in Iran. Trump’s talking with the Civilian government, but they don’t have control over the military, and the ayatollah is either in a coma or dead.

This quote from a Trump official says it all: “We aren’t sure who’s in charge and neither do they. That’s going to have work itself out.”

JD Vance was supposed to go to Islamabad for the negotiations, but was still in DC at Noon Monday.

Meanwhile, oil prices have nowhere to go but back up.

60 Minutes reported Sunday that, during the Obama administration, the International Atomic Energy Agency found that Iran already had enough enriched uranium to make 10 to 12 nuclear bombs. And Obama did nothing.

Interesting point: Gasoline prices have gone up in the U.S. but are still more than a dollar lower than they were in 2022 under Biden. That’s really an amazing fact.

California’s governor race: Tom Steyer comes out in favor of single payer health insurance - the Hillary Clinton solution that would completely wreck the U.S. economy. Full-on communism. No wonder he’s the leading Democrat candidate.

Steve Hilton still leading in 2 new polls out today, but Steyer is running second now.

Ken Paxton still in good shape against Cornyn in Texas.

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ investigations have revealed more than 350,000 dead people are on the voter rolls in the few blue states that have handed over their voter roll records. This does not include big states like CA, NY, Mass, IL and MI, which refuse to cooperate.

Baseball talk.

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.