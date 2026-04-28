In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his co-host Jessie Lynn for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Share

As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark (because David was having technical issues) of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Third attempted Trump assassination

Shooter is a classic brainwashed Democrat

His manifesto reads like a DNC talking points memo

Came hours after Jimmy Kimmel’s skit calling for Trump’s killing, just days after Hakeem Jeffries calls for full-out war on Trump

Melania scolds ABC to take action to punish Kimmel, but ABC is predictably non-responsive

Despicable questioning by Norah O’Donnell on 60 Minutes

Why would Trump give that interview to anyone on any of the major networks? It’s mindboggling.

Chuck Todd predictably blames Trump for the fact that Democrats keep trying to murder him. https://truthsocial.com/@CitizenFreePress/posts/116477663125392129

Secret Service did it’s job, but the assassin had no problem at all just running through the first line of defense unmolested. Amazing.

King Charles and his consort are in America - why I DO NOT CARE.

Ron DeSantis unveils new Florida redistricting map featuring 4 new seats for the Republicans.

Fully offsets the recent vote in Virginia.

In Iran, Marco Rubio warns that this thing is going to linger for longer due to lack of clear government in Iran

White House does not appear inclined to risk American lives to reopen oil flows which benefit mainly China and Europe

Why the U.S. Naval Blockade will permanently diminish Iran’s oil production ability. It’s a brilliant solution.

Baseball talk - Dodgers/Yankees World Series is back on Baby!

And more!

Enjoy the show.