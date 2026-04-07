Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
4h

CNN’s Harry Entin says Democrats hate Democrats - also, Dems trail GOP in favorability by 5%, a really bad sign for them in the midterms.

(Please, please, please - let there be a “NONE OF THE ABOVE” option for all names on any general election ballot)

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