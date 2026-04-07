In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Pamela DuBuque for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales from the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark (because David was having technical issues) of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pamela after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Amazing rescue story out of Iran - only America could have achieved it!

Contrast this episode to the utter failure of Jimmy Carter’s attempt to rescue Iranian hostages in 1980.

Trump deserves huge credit, as does Pete Hegseth for his leadership at the Pentagon.

Iran Rejects Trump 10-point 45-day ceasefire plan - what next?

Tuesday at 8 pm ET: Deadline: Will Trump blink? Will he attack as promised? 3 rd option?

The potential humanitarian catastrophe that would follow decimation of Iran’s power grid/bridges/energy infrastructure.

Does the old Colin Powell “you break it, you own it” doctrine apply?

Stock markets holding steady so far...

Oil prices still rising...

What will happen if there is a new bombing campaign - markets and oil prices?

CBS News going aggressively after Gavin Newsom on gas prices, high speed rail boondoggle - the Bari Weiss effect in action!

Savannah Guthrie returns to Today Show - do I care? No.

CNN’s Harry Entin says Democrats hate Democrats - also, Dems trail GOP in favorability by 5%, a really bad sign for them in the midterms.

Who will Trump nominate to replace Bondi? A ton of possibilities, but one really stands out to me: Harmeet Dhillon.

Dodgers/Yankees out of the gate fast, stand ½ in MLB power rankings.

And more.

Enjoy the show!

That is all.