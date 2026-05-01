In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Jasmine Thee Crockett makes a surprise reappearance in Texas politics!

Huge Supreme Court decision strikes down race-based congressional district.

Puts at least a dozen race-based Democrat districts in jeopardy in southern states, more than that in racist districts in the Northeast and other blue states.

As frustrated as we all get with the GOP, this is the primary reason why the thought that there is no difference between Rs and Ds is dead wrong.

The courts really matter.

FBI raids 22 Somali fraud operations in Minnesota, including the “Quality Learing Center” https://www.fox5dc.com/news/fbi-conducts-new-raids-medicaid-providers-twin-cities-amid-fraud-investigation

JD Vance destroys Tim Walz for trying to take credit for the raids: https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2026/04/30/vance-remarks-about-walz-regarding-fraud-investigation-n2201853

Ana Paulina Luna’s amendment stripping away liability protections for chemical makers in the Farm Bill passes - a huge win for MAHA.

APL is a rising leader in the House GOP. She is the anti-AOC.

Why are oil prices down today? Let me explain...

They are still waaaaayyyyyy up from Feb. 28, and gasoline prices will be going up further.

Average gas price: $4.30 today. Has another 20 or so cents to rise at current oil price.

Great News! New Florida district map eliminates Debbie Wasserman Schulz’s district.

Soros-funded New Orleans sheriff Susan Hutson indicted for multiple felony charges, including personally enabling a major jailbreak last year. Incredible.

Oregon forced to delete a whopping 20% of registered voters from its voter roles in Judicial Watch lawsult. Why? Because they are either ineligible, dead, or not even real people. Amazing. https://hotair.com/david-strom/2026/04/30/oregon-forced-to-clean-almost-20-of-its-voters-off-the-rolls-because-they-are-ineligible-n3814456

And more!

Enjoy the show: