In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and sidekick Tom Moore for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Iran Still hasn’t budged on the Deal Trump wants

It is long past time for the President to realize there is no way to do a deal with this pack of liars and fanatics

Oil price back over $100 with no deal in the offing

President Trump urges congress to suspend the gas tax - 18.4 cents on gasoline, 24.4 cents on diesel.

The Dems’ insane plan to recover from their redistricting loss in Virgina shows exactly how corrupt and unAmerican they’ve become

AZ Senator Mark Kelly’s latest foray into outright sedition could land him in hot water. Maybe.

Texas Democrat - Harris County Treasurer - arrested for DWI for 2 nd time in 6 months.

Story in the Houston Chronicle does not mention she is a Democrat. Typical.

Maybe President Trump is listening to me, finally. His latest Sunday interview is with independent journalist Sharryl Atkinson, not one of the network creeps.

New poll indicates 34% of depraved Dems believe the attempted assassination at the White House Correspondents Dinner was staged.

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There’s a war on datacenters happening, and it looks just like the war on fracking from 20 years ago.

The datacenter industry had better get its act together fast and start dealing in good faith with concerned citizens, or it will stall.

This is exactly the fight I fought in the oil industry from 2007-2015. I and others had to drag the industry kicking and screaming to do the right thing.

Trump’s restoration of the Washington Monument reflecting pool cost $2 million and took a week. Biden’s proposed plan to do the same would have cost $350 million and taken 6 months. Why the difference? I can explain.

Baseball talk.

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.