In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and sidekick Tom Moore for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Voting Democrat is a mental illness: Khana, Whitehouse propose windfall profits tax as “solution” to high gasoline prices. You cannot make this stuff up.

Another RINO done gone: Bill Cassidy goes down in flames in Louisiana primary.

Tennessee Dem Steve Cohen cries with Chris Cuomo about losing his congressional seat to redistricting.

Cohen was the very white guy representing a 70% Black district in Memphis.

This is what I mean when I say Bill Maher is a low IQ liberal: He admits he voted for Kamala Harris. https://www.mediaite.com/media/bill-maher-calls-out-dem-pssies-who-are-too-afraid-to-go-on-his-podcast/

Early voting started today in Texas GOP runoff race for U.S. Senate, other offices. Time to run John Cornyn off.

Thomas Massie’s primary is also tomorrow in Kentucky. He is slightly down in the polling data.

Trump withdraws endorsement of Lauren Boebert after she endorses Massie.

CIA claims Cuban government has bought 300 drones from Iran, Russia and drawn up a list of U.S. targets. Is this real information or setting up a pretext for a false flag? Remember Operation Northwoods from back in the early 1960s? Remember the Gulf of Tonkin?

Los Angeles mayoral election is just 15 days away. Can Pratt make the runoff?

California gubernatorial primary is also on June 2. Steve Hilton remains in the top 2 in the polling, but it’s close.

Big teen brawl in DC Chipotle restaurant - is Chipotle the new Waffle House now?

Ronda Rousy and Gina Carano pretend to fight for 17 seconds, collect a total of $3 million for their troubles.

https://x.com/i/status/2055867812095177215

Carano was smiling while laying on the canvas.

Ilhan Omar says some members of congress are potheads.

In other news, water is still wet.

Baseball talk.

And more!

Enjoy the show.

That is all.