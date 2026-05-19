Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
7h

Haven't listened yet, but had to gush about the lovely kitty. One can tell that he/she is very comfortable/trusting with you by the way his/her leg is wrapped around your hand.

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