In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and sidekick Tom Moore for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Trump’s amazing 37-race endorsement winning streak.

Thomas Massie among his latest scalps.

Mitch McConnell’s hand-picked successor also gets stomped in Kentucky as Trump-endorsed Andy Barr beats Daniel Cameron:

Looks like John Cornyn will be Trump’s next victim as he trails Ken Paxton by 12 points:

John Thune also way underwater with South Dakotans with just 28% public approval. Ripe for the taking in 2028.

Congrats to Tommy Tuberville for becoming the GOP gubernatorial nominee!

GOP also gets huge wins in 2 Georgia Supreme Court races - great harbinger for the state’s senate race in November.

Brad Raffensperger the big loooooooser in the GOP gubernatorial primary - gets just 15% of the vote.

Thune is now acting out - just dismissed the Senate until June to avoid having the DHS funding bill on his desk by June 1. Cry more, John.

Schlitz Beer is dead after 170+ years. It was our beer of choice back in the ‘70s.

Pollster Rich Baris blew up his reputation on the Massie election. His “bigdatapoll” projected Massie would win, missing by a whopping 10%. Worse, Baris guaranteed on Monday he would be right and everyone else would be proven to be idiots. Ooops.

DOJ indicts Raul Castro, Pentagon moves Nimitz aircraft carrier group into the Caribbean as the U.S. prepares to execute the Venezuela strategy in Cuba.

DNC finally releases its 2024 “autopsy,” and there are no surprises: Biden took too long to get out, Harris was a lousy candidate, the party ignored rural areas, and it focused too much on hating Trump and not on its “message.”

Big problem: The Democrat party’s only “message” is “we hate Trump.” Hilarious.

Baseball talk.

And more!

Enjoy the show.

That is all.