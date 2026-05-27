In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Deal or No Deal With Iran? Trump says it “Will be a good deal for all, or no deal at all!” But is there “good deal” to be had with such a dishonest regime?

Contrary to media narrative, David Patraeus says Iran is the one “blinking” in the negotiations. https://www.cnbc.com/2026/05/25/iran-in-the-process-of-blinking-over-the-strait-ofoh-ex-cia-director.html?recirc=taboolainternal

Trump calls full cabinet meeting for Camp David on Wednesday. https://redstate.com/bobhoge/2026/05/26/trump-calls-full-cabinet-meeting-at-camp-david-as-iran-talks-come-to-a-head-gabbard-expected-to-attend-n2202708

Navy resumes tanker escort operations through the Strait of Hormuz: https://www.iranintl.com/en/202605267832

Election Day in Texas. Will Paxton beat Cornyn? Will Chip Roy beat Mays Middleton in AG runoff? Will lunatic Maureen Galindo be the Dem nominee in Cong. District 35?

Predictions: Paxton wins, Middleton Wins, Galindo loses. A perfect day.

Secret Service proves it can actually hit a damn target - kills gunman a block away from the White House.

Story of attempted assassin immediately buried by the media. Didn’t even last 24 hours. Amazing.

Media now obsessing over supposed Trump health issues: Swelling in lower legs, visible bruising on hands.

Guess what? I’m 69 and have similar issues. Most likely, the President is taking a blood thinner and has normal deterioration of blood veins in his lower legs. Perfectly normal at the age of 79.

3-judge appeals court panel overrules Alabama redistricting map. The state will win at the Supreme Court on appeal.

Russia is about to launch major bombing campaign on Kief - warns Marco Rubio to evacuate U.S. embassy personnel immediately.

Rumors now rampant that JD Vance might sit out the 2028 election campaign, let Rubio run instead.

Ted Cruz schools Mazie Hirono on the history of the Democrat party:

RFK, Jr. Wrangling snakes at Dr. Oz’s office in DC:

RFK, Jr. is a friggin’ wild man.

And more!

Enjoy the show.

That is all.