In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and sidekick Tom Moore for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Spirit airlines out of business - who’s to blame?

Viral clip of Spirit Airlines fights:

Trump finally starts escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz - will it work?

Iran tries, fails to hit U.S. ships with drones, missiles. U.S. responds by sinking 6 more Iranian ships.

Oil, financial markets respond with pessimism - oil up, stocks down.

Iran missiles target UAE Fulaijah port after weeks of ceasefire.

UAE says it shot down 3 of 4 missiles, the other fell harmlessly into the sea.https://news.sky.com/story/iran-war-latest-trump-blockade-strait-of-hormuz-lebanon-13509565

But the port is on fire, so something got through.

UAE trying to organize a coalition of Arab states to support US/Israel war effort.

23 people injured in Oklahoma campground shooting. No fatalities, thank goodness. https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/10-people-injured-no-suspects-134007370.html

AG secretary Brooke Rollins opens investigation into meat packing operations accused of price fixing.

I’ve been writing about that likelihood for a year now.

Tucker Carlson’s disastrous New York Times interview exposes him as a deranged liar.

Nissan abandons plans to make EVs at Mississippi assembly plant. Will make gas-powered EVs and Pickups instead. LOL. https://libertyonenews.com/nissan-redirects-mississippi-jobs-to-trucks-suvs-now/

Baseball talk

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.