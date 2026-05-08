In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Covered Include:

Does the recent Supreme Court ruling on race-based redistricting set the GOP up for long-term dominance?

I think it does, though it won’t make much difference in the midterms.

Still, Indiana state senate election results were extremely encouraging.

So is this week’s poll out of Michigan showing Republican Mike Rogers surging into the lead for that senate seat.

The FBI’s corruption investigation of prominent Virginia Democrat Sen. Louise Lucas could have big ramifications in that state.

A quick end to the Iran Conflict that gets Trump focused back on the midterms would also be a big help.

Looks like we might be getting there soon, although the terms being floated out in the media are not good.

Trump says Iran deal could take another week: https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/trump-iran-project-freedom-hormuz-war-may-7

But is Iran just stalling for time to reload? Probably.

New Jan. 6 video of Nick Fuentes emerges - he’s doing the same thing Ray Epps was doing on that day.

That only makes Tucker Carlson’s entanglements with Fuentes all that much more suspect.

Marco Rubio’s vision for America is pitch perfect:

JD Vance had better get his act together as it relates to disavowing Tucker Carlson and the woke MAGA Reich very quickly - he’s going to have a big challenge in 2028

Rubio won’t be the only challenger - it is wrong to discount Ron DeSantis, too.

Spencer Pratt destroys incumbent Marxist Mayor Karen Bass and Marxist city councilwoman Nythia Raman in LA mayoral debate - but will it matter with brainwashed LA voters?

Highlight from the debate:

Pratt’s online ads are going viral, giving him some momentum in the race:

America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani is out of the ICU and breathing freely now: https://thelibertydaily.com/rudy-giuliani-is-intensive-care-recovering/

Ted Turner dead at 87. Honestly, I thought he’d died years ago. I have a good personal story to tell about him if we have time.

Baseball talk - Cubbies/Yankees stay on fire, Dodgers bats seem to be waking up, finally.

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.