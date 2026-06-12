In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales of the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Include:

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me a dozen times, I’m out. Trump yet again claims to have a final deal with Iran.

Anyone giving odds? What’s the over/under on what time Trump admits they’ve suckered him again?

The details of this “deal” don’t even matter - Iran’s regime won’t honor them in any event.

Leaving the IRGC and the Mullahs in place is a loss - for America, Israel, and the world.

Jasmine Crockett’s shameful, abhorrent comments on the Karmelo Anthony conviction.

Irish police using water cannons on white Irish protesters - something they’d never do to immigrant protesters. Despicable.

Bill Gates testifies on his years-long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates claims he was “not aware of any criminal activity” by Epstein. What, was he living in a cave all those years? Shameful liar.

Gates said he initially thought Epstein would be a financial supporter of charitable efforts by the Gates Foundation. He said he later “concluded Epstein would never deliver on his promises.

Gee, I wonder what tipped him off?

Act Blue president pleads the 5 th 157 times in congressional hearing. That’s what any true organized crime boss would do, so no surprise.

Spurs manage to blow a 29-point lead on the Knicks, setting a new NBA record for futility.

Maybe Taylor Swift’s presence at courtside made them nervous.

Knicks fans riot after the win, because what else would we expect? Same thing they did after monday night’s loss.

Trump pulls Bill Pulte to DNI announcement, nominates U.S. attorney Jay Clayton instead. Clayton served as he head of the SEC during the First Trump presidency and is a vastly better nominee.

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.