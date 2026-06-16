In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales of the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Include:

Does this “peace deal” really have legs? Can it last until Friday, when it’s supposed to be signed?

Trump, Vance and the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament have already signed the MOU.

Will Netanyahu allow it? He’s the real wild card here.

No, the U.S. will not be paying $300 billion in reparations to Iran, or any reparations at all. That is not in this deal.

No, Iran does not immediately get $24 billion in cash upon signing.

So many myths about this thing floating around right now it’s impossible to debunk them all.

No, Iran did not “win” this conflict. This a victory for Iran only in the fact that the regime survives to rule, at least for now. But it has no Navy, no air defenses, depleted inventories of missiles and drones, and soon will lose its leverage at Hormuz forever.

BIGGEST LOOOOSERS IF THE DEAL IS ULTIMATELY SIGNED: Democrats, panicans, and their media toadies.

Oil prices way down - WTI hovering near $80/bbl. Expect U.S. average gas price to fall below $4/gallon tomorrow.

Texans and Alabamians could see price for Regular approach $3.00 by the end of the week.

How low it ultimately can go remains anyone’s guess. Too many variables at play for any certainty.

Bill Maher - a Jewish man - endorses the Nazi in Maine.

UFC event at the White House comes and goes and the world survives. Who really cares?

It was a bad idea, but no permanent harm done.

Hey, at least it was patriotic - that drove all the Dems nuts.

Rest? What rest? Trump zooms off on Air Force One to France for G7 right after the UFC junk finishes. The man is tireless.

Baseball talk.

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.