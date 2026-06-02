In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Include:

Big Shock: Guy with Nazi tattoo on his chest turns out to be a major scumbag.

Is the Democrat party trying to force Graham Platner from the race? Sure looks like it.\

Word is there’s much more coming on this front.

California primary is tomorrow - can Republicans finish in the top 2 for LA Mayor and Governor? It is marginal at best.

Hey, since CA has no voter ID law, why don’t we all just flyout to LA to vote for Hilton and Pratt?

Steve Hilton really needs Chad Bianco to drop out, but Bianco is probably getting paid to stay in.

Wild story out of CBS: Is Bari Weiss really trying to recruit Joe Rogan to be a 60 Minutes correspondent? Why on earth would Rogan even consider such a thing?

James Talarico says he has a girlfriend, NYPost exposes here identity.

Is it real or just a beard? Who knows?

Talarico’s Presbyterian Church pays for trans surgeries and transportation for out-of-state abortions. Its manifesto says its philosophy on abortion conforms with that of abortion mill Planned Parenthood. Amazing.

Now I remember why I left the Presbyterian church more than 30 years ago.

Jill Biden claims she never saw any signs that Old Joe was declining. Unfortunately for Jill, the Internet is forever.

Gasoline prices keep dropping, but Iran war seems back on now, and Iran is once again blocking the Strait of Hormuz. Fill up your tanks before gas goes up again.

And more!

Enjoy the show: