Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
12h

Great topics. A deeper question we should all be asking, if we care about the future America we are leaving to our children, is how do normal, moral Americans take back "education" from the Leftwing lunatics who have been pouring nonsense into children's heads ever since Jimmy Jew Hater Carter's Department of Leftwing Propaganda was created in 1980?

I am long past caring WHY the Left spews idiotic nonsense designed to destroy the same country they live in, too. HOW do we reverse the damage these awful scum have inflicted on us? All the Idiocrats in the Brandon-Cackles Administration got their insane beliefs somewhere - and that somewhere was in high schools and colleges infested by Marxist manipulators.

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Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
7h

Just checking, no May 28th show? I don't see one on the "Happy Hour with Greg and Pamela" Youtube page.

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