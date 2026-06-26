In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales of the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Include:

Time to rename the Democrat party to the Communist party. Let’s please for once be honest about it.

Dems have spent the last decade refusing to condemn the excesses of the radical left, and now they’re taking over the party. I predicted a few years ago that AOC would soon come to be considered an “establishment” Dem. That day has now come.

Trump’s visit to Capitol Hill to fight for the SAVE America act proves many Republican senators are no better than the Dems, including John Thune.

Trump asks Thune to lead, Thune immediately moves to recess the Senate for 19 days.

Trump assumes the Democrats’ traditional role of accusing Big Oil of price gouging on gas prices.

It’s all so incredibly tiresome.

New York Democrat commie congressional nominee Claire Valdez’s big idea is to nationalize the airlines.

Yeah, that won’t make anything better.

Supreme Court rules Hawaii must obey the 2 nd Amendment like every other state.

Hawaii’s own Supremes ruled that the “spirit of Aloha” means they could ban guns. Sorry, no dice.

Supreme Court also rules Trump can revoke protected status for Haitian and Syrian illegals.

Also rules that illegals can no long apply for asylum before they set foot in America.

All rulings are huge wins for Trump and America.

Naturally, the 3 court commies voted against all of them.

James Carville is cussing at the Dems not, says he can’t be in a party that denies Israel’s right to exist: “there’s just some sh*t I can’t be in the same tent with. I’m done,” he continued. “I’m not in that f*cking political party. I don’t want to be in a political party that denies the right of the state of Israel to exist.”

Don’t go away mad, you lunatic.

The WNBA is going to get Caitlin Clark killed, or at least severely injured.

/video/1

If I were advising Clark, I’d tell her to get out of this death wish league.

Sports Talk

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.