In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales of the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Include:

Sophie Cunningham pointing meme sweeps the internet:

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The video went viral right after our discussion last Thursday about Caitlin Clark and why she should leave the WNBA

Cunningham and Clark currently account for 71% of all WNBA jersey sales. Incredible.

Supreme Court rules the wrong way on counting late absentee ballots - Roberts and Barrett vote with the Court’s commies.

Same court gives president almost limitless right to fire members of federal boards and commissions.

Woke revival of Supergirl bombs at the box office. No surprise there.

Thousands die across Europe in heat wave due to the lack of air conditioning.

Federal grand jury investigating Marxist billionaire Neville Roy Singham for funneling billions of Chinese dollars into U.S. NGOs and political system. Goldman Sachs could also be implicated in this probe. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-launches-grand-jury-probe-marxist-mogul-neville-roy-singhams-funding-leftist-groups

Joe Biden looks and sounds old and confused (big surprise!) in weekend speech:

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Good God, give it up, Joe.

Oil prices inch up slightly after latest Iran ceasefire violation.

At least Trump is responding in force to these aggressive Iran actions, finally.

10 Democrat states are boycotting the America 250 National Fair. Incredible.

States are Washington, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont. Democrats literally hate America.

And more!

Enjoy the show.

That is all.