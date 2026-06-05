In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Share

As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Include:

Don’t look now, but the Democrat steal is on in California’s big governor’s and LA Mayoral elections.

Pratt is in bigger trouble than Hilton, but both are vulnerable.

Rumors swirl about more Platner scandals to come.

Will 84 year-old Lesley Stahl be the next CBS shoe to drop?

She’s been at CBS since the first Nixon administration - 55 years. Incredible.

Bessent, Rubio turn Dems into babbling idiots during congressional hearings.

These hearings are just public farces with no true public purpose anymore. Rubio spent time taking questions about his shoes being too big and Bessent wasted time with question about his shoving match a year ago with Bill Pulte. Ridiculous.

This Dem can’t even name the U.S. president during WWII:

Speaking of Bill Pulte, what does a tract housing builder know about becoming the next DNI? Trump really needs to be more serious about these appointments.

John Bolton pleads guilty to a felony for mishandling classified documents, faces a $2 million fine, but apparently no jail time.

Dems eating their own: Accusing Debbie Wasserman-Schultz of being a racist for running for a congressional seat in a majority black Florida district. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2026-election/rep-debbie-wasserman-schultz-backlash-district-black-democrats-rcna348309

DWS’s district was eliminated in Florida’s redistricting exercise. Yay!

Individual incomes in Red states have grown 40% faster than those in Blue states since 2000. Big, big difference - no wonder everybody’s leaving California and New York.

Baseball talk?

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.