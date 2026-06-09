In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his sidekick Tom Moore for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales from the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Include:

Pratt is done in LA Mayor’s race - he has no path to victory.

Steve Hilton is safe and will make the runoff with Xavier Becerra. Steyer wasted $200 million to finish third. Hilarious.

Trump storms out of interview with Kristen Welker. I would have done the same.

Iran conflict heats up again as Iran fires missiles at Tel Aviv. U.S. has resumed periodically pounding IRGC positions near Hormuz.

Trump angry at Netanyahu for stirring things up in Lebanon again. Tells him to stop.

Scott Pelley is the most stereotypical pompous douchebag in the history of pompous douchebags.

His interview with the NYTimes is nothing but absurdist douchebaggery.

Idris Ilba rejects thought of being cast as James Bond, says Bond should remain as he is and not turn woke.

Proposed plan to cast a woman in the role has been eliminated from consideration.https://thepostmillennial.com/idris-elba-rejects-race-swapping-james-bond-warns-against-making-007-woke#google_vignette

Maybe Amazon won’t mess this up after all. Go figure.

Some European countries are finally waking up and enacing anti-immigration laws. But is it too late to save the continent’s native cultures?https://www.thetimes.com/uk/crime/article/henry-nowak-murder-trial-police-l8x990pkb

It’s certainly too late in England where British police allowed a young white man to bleed out and die after he’d been stabbed by an Islamo fascist. Unbelievable.

Enjoy the show!

That is all.