Campaign Update by David Blackmon

Campaign Update by David Blackmon

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4h

The democratic (demonrats) party is full of lunatics. But the prevalence of sexual deviants and law breaking fraudsters is overwhelming. It’s not possible to comprehend how so many voters still cast ballots for these social misfits. Even if you’re certified mentally ill.

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