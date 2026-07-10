In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales of the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Include:

Platner suspends campaign - does that mean he’s “out out” or just biding his time?

He must file formal withdrawal paperwork with the state election office by 5:00 ET on Monday. If he doesn’t do that, the Democrat party can’t replace him on the ballot.

Maine Dems planning to hold a nominating convention of some sort next week. Good luck with that.

Would the Dems support Jeffrey Dahmer as their nominee if he were ahead in the polls? Apparently.

Hilarious video of the incompetent Dems who supposedly vetted Graham Platner:

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The dude looks like Ray Romano and sounds like Ross from “Friends”. The girl seems to be an Asian Pygmy with the IQ of a California roll.

Still no proof of life from Mitch McConnell as of noon today.

Did Scott Jennings completely sacrifice his reputation at the altar of The Turtle with his claim of holding a 20-minute phone call who hasn’t uttered a coherent sentence in public for the last year? Sure seems that way.

Where is McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao?

Answer: She finally returned to the U.S. yesterday, more than 3 weeks after her “husband” was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Some marriage that is.

Why this matters for the GOP: If McConnell resigns or dies before August 3, it would trigger a special election for his replacement under Kentucky law.

If McConnell resigns or dies AFTER August 3, Democrat gov. Andy Beshear gets to appoint a placeholder for the rest of 2026.

Trump appears to be gearing up for another round of full-on war on Iran.

What are the implications of that for the mid-terms?

What does it mean for gasoline prices?

Palm Beach International Airport renamed Donald J. Trump International Airport!

Dems will now boycott flying out of there. That will be a huge benefit to civilized travelers and airport personnel as violent incidents in the airport terminal and outbound flights will drop to zero.

Enjoy the show!

That is all.