In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Share

As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales of the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Tom after that.

Topics Include:

President Trump to address the nation Thursday night at 8:00 CT. No word on what it’s about.

RIP, Lindsey Graham.

Started out as one of Trump’s harshest critics, became one of Trump’s strongest advocates.

Lots of conspiracy theories flying about the cause of death, but really, there is nothing all that unusual about a 71-year-old overweight man who lives a feverish lifestyle and just flew back. home from Europe (high stress) dropping dead of a heart attack.

I still wish his sister would insist on an autopsy performed by a pathologist who is not affiliated with the federal government, just for certainty.

Trump says he suggested South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appoint Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, as interim Senator to fill the seat until January.

BREAKING: Governor McMaster WILL appoint Darline Graham for the job.

Special election set for August 11.

A number of potential candidates are lining up to run for the special GOP primary, including cong. Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman, Governor McMaster (possibly) and - God help us - Trey freaking Gowdy. Holy crap.

Mitch McConnell does appear to be among the living.

Posted a photo, posed with his wife in his hospital room, last night.

Weird: AI Tools initially judged the image on Sunday night to be AI generated, but by morning were saying it is real. Seems very odd.

What does the Maine Senate race look like now that Graham Platner has been dumped by the despicable Dems?

James Carville says all these communists his party is nominating this year are “part of the problem.” No sh*t, Sherlock. What tipped you off? Good grief.

Speaking of all those communist Dem nominees, several of them are saying they want to reboot AOC’s idiotic, $98 trillion Green New Deal once they’re elected to congress. You just cannot make this stuff up.

Two years ago today, attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler County, PA.

We still know next to nothing about the assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks. One hell of a coverup operation by the federal government.

Trump reinstates Hormuz blockade, says he plans for the U.S. to assume full control of the Strait for the foreseeable future.

What does all that mean for gas prices?

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.