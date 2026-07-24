In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales of the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Tom after that.

Topics Include:

Houthi attack on oil tankers doubles the trouble in the Middle East - Trump has no real answers now.

The strategic error came with Trump’s obsession over being seen to make a deal with a government whose word is worthless.

Oil price for Brent crude already over $100, with WTI not far behind.

Gas price nationally already at $4.10, headed for $4.50 or higher. No real end in sight now.

Negative impacts on Trump, Republicans already showing up in the polls.

Everything is in jeopardy now.

Despite years of browbeating by the media that voter fraud never happens, DOJ investigators have already demonstrated that at least 35,000 illegals were registered to vote in New Jersey alone.

Note: California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts and other blue states have been registering illegals when they obtain driver’s licenses for years now.

There is no question that MILLIONS of illegals are registered to vote in this country today. In states with no proper voter ID law, they are completely free to do so.

This is the #1 reason why not a single blue state has been willing to open its voter registration records to the DOJ despite President Trump’s lawful order.

James Talarico is having a rocky start to his campaign. No surprise there.

Mike Lindell, running for Minnesota Governor, rolls out a proposed amnesty provision that would make John McCain blush in embarrassment. It’s maybe the most convoluted thing I’ve ever heard.

GOP Rep. Brandon Gill humiliates woke Smithsonian chief by asking simple questions:

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The next day, Gill gave the head of the American Bar Association the same treatment:

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Rep. Gill may well be the brightest star in the Republican congress today. He’s only 32, but people are already talking about him as a future presidential candidate.

Markwayne Mullin - who I said was too immature to take on the DHS role when the President nominated him and wouldn’t last long - is now in hot water with the White House. The man was a terrible appointment.https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/markwayne-mullin-already-facing-growing-tensions-with-trump-white-house-report/

This is what happens when you nominate someone mainly because you know the Senate will confirm them to get rid of them.

New Emerson poll shows Rubio just one point behind Vance for the 2028 GOP nomination:

Beisbol Talk.

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.