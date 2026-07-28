In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell and his decorated sidekick Tom Moore for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales of the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Tom after that.

Topics Include:

What in the hell is Trump doing vis a vis Iran? What’s the plan? Is there a plan at all?

Oil markets appear to be heavily manipulated now. WTI Index dropped over the weekend for no reason at all.

Brent Index price is back below $90 while refineries are paying $120-140 and even higher for physical deliveries.

There are no market-based factors to explain what we are seeing. But hey, gas prices are moving down again, so enjoy them while we can.

Anthony Fauci is about to be put through the wringer by Rand Paul and the Senate Homeland Security Committee starting Wednesday.

Will he/can he exercise his 5 th amendment rights? We can be sure he will try.

Senator Paul warns that if he lies before congress, his pre-emptive autopen pardon will not protect him.

Fauci’s insane diary proves we have been 100% right about him since Day 1.

He is a toxic, sociopathic narcissist, the 21 st century’s reincarnation of Josef Mengele.

Cracker Barrel finally dumps its woke lunatic CEO.

Trump brings down the house at the White House Correspondents Dinner with comparison of Caitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney.

The resemblance is startling when you look at it, and now CNN viewers will never be able to un-see it.

Dems pick Troy Jackson, a retread loooser, as their new Maine Senate candidate. Dead Man Walking.

Mitch McConnell still not cleared to leave the “rehab facility,” sends out another suspect proof of life picture.

New Yorkers are finally waking up about Mamdani - an anti-Mamdani protest was held in Manhattan over the weekend, and thousands of New Yorkers are signing a petition demanding Mamdani not attend the 25 th anniversary commemoration of 9/11.

His attendance would be a complete abomination, so I have no doubt at all he will show up.

Biden’s world is crumbling now. DC Circuit clears the way for the release of audiotapes of his senile interview with prosecutor Robert Hur AND with the person who really wrote his autobiography. Hooboy.https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/breaking-d-c-circuit-dissolves-injunction-blocking-biden/

Baseball talk.

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.