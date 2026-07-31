In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales of the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and friends after that.

Topics Include:

Fauci hearing leaves no one satisfied.

Fauci takes the 5 th 111 times, refuses to even answer what day it is or what color tie he was wearing.

Fauci was accompanied by half a dozen highly paid DC lawyers. How does some one who spent his entire career in government work afford that?

No one in the press seems interested in asking the question.

Rand Paul says he will seek a contempt of congress vote from the full Senate. Good luck with that.

Even if he gets it, nothing happens to Fauci unless DOJ chooses to pursue a case before a Washington, DC jury. Again, good luck with that.

Face it: Fauci skated. The federal government will do nothing real to hold him accountable.

But: Fauci faces a new investigation by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier , who is the first state AG to look into whether Fauci’s actions violated state laws not covered by the Biden Autopen’s fake pardon of the Little Menace. I am at a loss to explain why every Red State AG doesn’t do the same.

Oil markets remain inscrutable amid ramped up fighting between the U.S. and Iran. Inexplicable.

Ralph Norman leads in new Emerson poll to replace Lindsey Graham. Graham’s sister is a close second.

Thankfully, obnoxious hack Trey Gowdy chose not to run.

Still no real proof Mitch McConnell is alive.

Cornyn and Tillis hold up vote on Todd Blanche nomination because they are petulant clowns.

Rumors now that Trump will pull Blanche’s nomination and replace him. But who will these jackasses approve?

Trump himself says he might pull Blanche’s nomination and then renominate him in January after these two gray-haired toddlers are out.

Fetterman says he “will never become a Republican.” I don’t believe him.

Seattle Storm (WNBA team) co-owner attacks two teenage girls who came to support Sophie Cunningham’s defense of real women after game with Indiana Fever.

The two girls were also assaulted during the game by typically violent trans activists while security personnel stood by and did nothing.

The entire Seattle team is owned by lesbian activists.

The WNBA is a garbage league run by garbage humans.

800 years after expelling the invading Muslim hordes, Spain is again being overrun with Muslim invaders as Morocco empties its prisons and mental institutions.

Spain’s socialist government doing nothing to slow the tide, and is instead moving to expedite legalizing the invaders to vote.

Once legalized in Spain, the invaders are free to travel anywhere within the EU.

Europe’s fall is accelerating.

Baseball talk.

And more!

Enjoy the show.

That is all.