In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

Share

As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales of the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and friends after that.

Topics Include:

Mamdani declares that shoppers must show government-issued ID to shop at his glorious communist grocery stores.

FACT CHECK: New Yorkers do not have to show ID to vote. Incredible.

RFK Jr. destroys Dana Bash, and it is glorious.

/video/1

Dana Bash is just one of several CNN on-air stooges for Operation Mockingbird. A pure parrot.

Her first husband, Jeremy Bash, was chief of staff at the CIA for Leon Panetta during the Obama years - that is not a coincidence.

He was one of the 51 corrupt former CIA agents who signed the letter claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was a Russian Op.

James Carville says he will leave the Democrat party if Hassan Piker becomes a major player in it.

Fact Check: Hassan Piker already is a major player in the Democrat party.

Piker is no worse than Mamdani - why didn’t Carville leave when he got elected?

The guy is completely incoherent.

Trump goes all TACO on Iran yet again. He is just beclowning himself on this thing. So disappointing to watch.

Hunter Biden claims he is flat broke, and that applies to his whole family, too. https://jonathanturley.org/2026/08/02/from-influence-peddler-to-starving-artist-hunter-biden-claims-family-is-broke-in-defaulting-on-17-million-bill/

Says his only assets are his wonderful paintings that no one wants to buy now that his Pop is fresh out of influence to peddle.

The guy actually expects us to feel sympathy for his plight. Absolutely amazing.

Cornyn and Tillis release their hold on the Todd Blanche AG nomination.

The Weaponization fund is officially dead.

Two WNBA coaches now say biological men should be allowed to play in their league.

Question: Then why does the WNBA even exist? Let the girls go try out for the NBA.

Remember when I told you Markwayne Mullin was a terrible pick to be DHS Secretary? Welp, here’s proof - he advocated for illegal alien amnesty on Sunday in a speech before the National Governor’s Association.

The guy is an absolute disaster in this job.

Baseball Talk: Dodgers get Tarik Skubal, Yankees get power hitting SS Luis Garcia, Phillies land Luis Arraez, Cubs get Kevin Gausman, and more!

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.