In this new episode of Tales of the Idiocracy, David Blackmon joins WACV 93.1 FM Radio legend Greg Budell for a rapid-fire tour of the stubborn detritus of the American Idiocracy left behind by four years of a pretend POTUS.

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As a reminder, the show is normally livestreamed on YouTube each Monday and Thursday. To watch future livestreams, just go to YouTube, search for “Happy Hour Podcast Greg Budell” and like and subscribe to bookmark it. “Tales of the Idiocracy” kicks off live at 3:30 CT on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tales of the Idiocracy begins at the 30-minute mark of the video below, and ends at the 2-hour mark, but you can enjoy another hour of Greg and Pam and Tom after that.

Topics Include:

America’s Autobahn: State Highway 45, the toll road which bypasses Austin.

Strait of Hormuz is open and the U.S. Navy - not the IRGC - is in full control.

No, the Iran delegation did not walk out of the peace talks on Sunday - JD Vance said they all laughed at the propaganda for the next 9 hours as negotiations continued on.

Exports through Hormuz are already at pre-war levels.

Oil prices have dropped rapidly as Trump and Chris Wright predicted they would.

WTI is at $74 and dropping. Brent is at $78. They were at $67 and $71 pre-war.

Gasoline price at my local QT store was $3.05 this morning. It was $2.82 at Sam’s Club.

We aren’t out of the woods related to oil and gasoline yet, but we are getting there.

Keir Starmer resignation is cause for celebration. But his likely replacement - Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham - is an even worse communist brute.

A pure Marxist from the Stalin school.

A Tesla running on autopilot slammed into a Houston, Texas home and killed a grandmother over the weekend. Big trouble for Elon Musk.https://www.wsj.com/business/autos/fatal-tesla-crash-into-texas-home-now-under-federal-safety-investigation-48cfeebe?mod=e2tw

Colombia becomes the 11 th straight Central/South American nation to elect/re-elect a conservative president since 2023. The 10 th straight since the elimination of the USAID budget.

USAID was the financial facilitator for CIA efforts to rig international elections for the last 20 years.

Brazil has a presidential election in October. The CIA rigged that country’s 2022 election in favor of communist Lula da Silva using USAID money. Incredible.

Susan Collins now surging ahead of the commie/Nazi Graham Platner in Maine.

Paxton now surging ahead of Talarico in Texas.

The world is healing.

Joe Biden is fighting desperately to keep audio recordings of him speaking to his biographer - in 2016 and 2017 - out of reach of the U.S. DOJ. Biden’s speech and memory failed repeatedly in these recordings, according to the writer. (Remember: I first learned about Biden’s dementia issues in 2014, when it was an open secret in DC.)

And more!

Enjoy the show:

That is all.