Some wild and wooly messages came out of the White House and onto President Donald Trump’s Truth Social feed on Saturday. Let’s document some of them and think about what they mean…

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First, there was this sweet tribute to President Trump’s first term tormenter who led the 3-year-long slow rolling coup d’etat attempt to force him from office, Robert Mueller:

Text:

Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP

[End]

Ok, it isn’t exactly gracious, but it does have the gift of brevity.