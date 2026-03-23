This is a serious rule of thumb here at Campaign Update: Whenever I develop a case of semi-writer’s block, I know I can always go to President Donald Trump’s Truth Social feed and find something to get the creative juices flowing again. The coffee wasn’t working this morning, so that’s exactly what I did, and lookee what popped up right at the top of my screen:

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Full text:

I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass “THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.” It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate, and that includes giving these same terrible people, the Dems (who are to blame for this mess!), a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding, a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people - UNLESS it includes their approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), All Paper Ballots, No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children. Put it all together, and also, let Leader Thune clearly identify those few “Republicans” that are Voting against AMERICA. They will never be elected again! In other words, lump everything together as one, and VOTE!!! Kill the Filibuster, and stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT

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That’s fun. Force the Senate to do some positive things for America at long last before agreeing to a paltry $5 billion cut for ICE (a rounding error in its current budget) as the concession for the Dems to reopen what little of the government has been closed for the last month.