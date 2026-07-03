“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.”

﻿ —The Declaration of Independence

As we consider the counsel of the Founders, we are reminded that liberty has always required more than words.

George Washington warned that freedom depends on responsibility, virtue, and devotion to the common good.

John Adams likewise understood that the blessings of liberty can only endure among a people willing to exercise moral character and civic courage. Their wisdom feels especially timely today.

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The Founding Fathers understood that freedom and moral agency are sacred gifts and that everyone is free to choose liberty and eternal life.

To me, that principle of agency our God-given capacity to choose, act, build, and bless others is at the heart of both faith and freedom.

Let’s again remind our families, friends and communities that independence, (including energy independence) religious liberty, economic opportunity, and constitutional freedom are all connected by a common thread: the responsibility of free people to use their blessings wisely.

Our free-market system has lifted untold millions out of poverty, created boundless opportunity, creativity and innovation. That same system is now under assault from within and we must defend it or else our grandchildren will never know these blessing.

May God bless the United States of America, may He bless those of us who labor to keep her strong, and may He bless each of us with the wisdom to cherish liberty, defend it, and pass it on undiminished to those who follow in our footsteps.

A Happy Independence Day to All!

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