The Anti-America Party Strikes the White House Correspondents Dinner
It is no accident of history that John F. Kennedy was the only president shot by an assassin who was not a member of the Republican Party.
The identity of the shooter at the WHCA dinner Saturday was as predictable as seeing Bill Maher puffing a doobie: A leftwing graduate of an extremely leftwing university and a school teacher who indoctrinates young children in the joys of Maoism in our public schools.
Brainwashed by Democrat politicians and their media toadies to believe that President Donald Trump is source of all bad things in the world and armed to the teeth, this guy - identified as
Cole Alan Thomas correction: Cole Thomas Allen - no doubt figured the Secret Service detail assigned to the dinner would be as lazy and incompetent (and possibly corrupt) as those assembled on July 13, 2024 in Butler, PA. He was wrong, thankfully, and was taken down in a stairwell before he could enter the ballroom.