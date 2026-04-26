It is no accident of history that John F. Kennedy was the only president shot by an assassin who was not a member of the Republican Party.

Share

The identity of the shooter at the WHCA dinner Saturday was as predictable as seeing Bill Maher puffing a doobie: A leftwing graduate of an extremely leftwing university and a school teacher who indoctrinates young children in the joys of Maoism in our public schools.