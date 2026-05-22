Oh, boy, the DNC actually released its “autopsy” from its devastating 2024 election fiasco on Thursday, and boy, it is glorious - for Republicans.

Share

I suppose the first thing you need to know about this hilarious self-own by the absolute incompetents who run the leaderless party is this headline on a story by leftwing Democrat activist who poses as a journalist at the New York Times, Michelle Goldberg:

Man, I live for days like this, I really do.