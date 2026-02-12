Our society is moving fast to an AI-dominated situation, one in which many believe half of all entry-level white-collar jobs will be eliminated, many doctors and nurses will need to find other occupations, labor unions will become relics of the past as assembly lines are fully automated and teachers’ jobs go the way of the Dodo, and the multi-million-dollar talking heads at Fox, CNN, MSNOW and Newsmax are replaced by uber-realistic holograms.

This and much more is all happening, and it is coming much faster to your lives than we are being told. We are already seeing the consequences showing up in the monthly jobs reports. The administration crowed about the economy adding 130,000 jobs in January, a number we’d have considered extremely disappointing just a year ago.

And here’s the thing: AI isn’t a passing fad. It isn’t going away. It is going to be a reality in your lives for the rest of your lives. It is what it is, and there’s no going back.