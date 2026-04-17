A funny thing happened on the way to the European Union’s consolidation of globalist left control in another nation - Hungary - this week. Ursula Von Der Leyen celebrated when long-time nationalist president Viktor Orban went down in defeat in Sunday’s election to a younger candidate, Peter Magyar, who had campaigned on reversing much of Orban’s anti-immigration, anti-WEF globalism agenda, urging members to build on the deposition of the hated Orban to end unanimous voting requirements in order to consolidate more central control.

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Sweet Ursula believed she had good cause to celebrate. After all, she’d led an effort to influence and interfere in Orban’s re-election effort, pouring hundreds of millions of euros into rigging it in Magyar’s favor. The outcome was wildly successful, not only getting Magyar elected but also putting his party firmly in control of the country’s parliament.

For about 48 hours, the central planning, Islamo-Marxist thugs who’ve moved to destroy Europe’s native cultures and their economies at the twin altars of unfettered immigration and climate alarm hysteria believed the time to finally achieve their glorious revolution had arrived, with Magyar goose-stepping right behind Von Der Leyen at the head of the shock troops. Never mind that Magyar himself had been a longtime Orban supporter and lieutenant- he’d supposedly broken from the former president and his populism and seen the glorious light of turning all of Europe into a sort of zoo/museum to host Asian tourists.