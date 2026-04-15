As is his habit, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, in an interview with Fox’s Jesse Watters, succinctly sums up Iran’s dilemma now that the U.S. Naval blockade is in force:

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“President Trump has put Iran in a box. He’s played the checkmate move. And so now no matter what path Iran chooses, America wins. If Iran chooses the path of a deal, then that’s great for the world. That’s great for everybody. If Iran chooses the path of economic strangulation by blockade, then the world will pass Iran by,” Miller said on Fox. “New Energy routes will be established. New supply chains will be established. Other nations throughout the region, throughout the world, and especially America, will power the world, and Iran will become a footnote. So that’s the choice Iran has, and President Trump has put America into a win-win posture,” he added.

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New energy routes and trading relationships are already being established. Within 5 years from today, not a single barrel of oil will be hostage to passage via the Strait of Hormuz as every Arab state in the Middle East invests billions in alternative routes. Geopolitical equations are being revised across the globe, with the United States gaining increased leverage with almost every such move. Through control of not just its own massive oil and gas wealth but also the world’s largest reserves in Venezuela, America is set to power a rising share of the world’s energy needs.